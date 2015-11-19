Five notes about last night's National Book Awards.



1. There is nothing to say about Andy Borowitz, host. I can’t remember a single one of his jokes. There was no indication he had read any of the nominated books, or any book at all.

2. I didn’t talk to anybody leading up to the awards who thought that Adam Johnson would win the fiction award; after he won, I didn’t talk to anybody who thought he should’ve won it. Even Johnson seemed to agree—his was the only forgettable speech of the night.

3. Don DeLillo is a weirdo.