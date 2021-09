Sarah Palin is continuing her project to become a parody of her own Twitter account. On Thursday she tweeted this inspiring holiday message:

JESUS WOULD FIGHT FOR OUR SECOND AMENDMENT Taking concrete defense measures (ie. arming ourselves) away from... https://t.co/CRqFVwFrYx — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 19, 2015

The all-knowing nature of the Lord makes him an invaluable contributor to today’s hot takes. Jesus would not support EDM but would support SoulCycle. Jesus would be kind of tired of craft brews but surprisingly ambivalent about Tinder. Jesus would say, “Let the sneakerheads have their thing. They need this.”