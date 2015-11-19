Ben Carson’s appeal to voters in the Republican presidential primary is widely believed to be based on his status as a political outsider. Of course, being an outsider means you don’t have a lot of inside info on political stuff, like how to win wars, or even who to ask for help. This has been a tough lesson for Carson over the last five days. Let’s review:

Sunday: Under repeated questioning on Fox News Sunday, Carson is unable to name the nation he’d call first to build his international coalition to fight ISIS.

Monday: To do damage control, Carson’s campaign calls Duane R. Clarridge, a former CIA official who has been advising Carson on national security. Clarridge gives “input telling us we need to get in real substance, not fluff, saying to be bold about it,’’ Carson adviser Armstrong Williams later tells The New York Times. Williams adds that Clarridge “emboldened me to say to Dr. Carson, ‘You’ve really got to be specific.’” Without naming Clarridge as the source, Williams passes this info on to Carson, who begins writing an op-ed.

Tuesday morning: In a devastating article about Carson’s struggle to comprehend foreign policy, Clarridge tells The New York Times, “Nobody has been able to sit down with him and have him get one iota of intelligent information about the Middle East.” Top adviser Williams says of the Fox flub, “He’s been briefed on it so many times. ... I guess he just froze.”