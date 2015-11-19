George Lucas is being too hard on himself.

It doesn’t seem like Lucas has gotten over the critical drubbing the most recent Star Wars trilogy (the ones about the trade dispute, or whatever) received over a decade ago. In a short interview with Vanity Fair, Lucas said he wouldn’t direct another Star Wars movie because people would probably be mean about it on the internet. “You go to make a movie and all you do is get criticized, and people try to make decisions about what you’re going to do before you do it,” Lucas said. “I don’t like that, I never did. I started out in experimental films and I want to go back to experimental films.” (Lucas has been talking about how he wants to return to experimental filmmaking for a while—he mentioned it to Stephen Colbert back in April.)

On a more worrying note, when asked which character in the Star Wars Universe he would be, Lucas said “Jar Jar Binks.” Fifteen years after trolling Star Wars fans by creating the character, Lucas is trolling them by saying he wants to be the character. The director answered with a smirk, but I’m still concerned. No one—not even Jar Jar Binks’s creator—deserves such a fate.