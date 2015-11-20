CNN, which employs Don Lemon, suspended a reporter for expressing sympathy toward refugees.

After the House of Representatives voted, 289-137, to require the “director of the FBI, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and the director of national intelligence confirm that each applicant from Syria or Iraq poses no threat,” CNN global correspondent Elise Labott tweeted this:

House passes bill that could limit Syrian refugees. Statue of Liberty bows head in anguish @CNNPolitics https://t.co/5RvZwVftgD — Elise Labott (@eliselabottcnn) November 19, 2015

Despair is a reasonable reaction to an opportunistic vote! But apparently not on Twitter. Labott was suspended for two weeks for tweeting out the verbal political cartoon. But why does Labott have to stay home for two weeks while victim-blaming Don Lemon gets to yell at Talib Kweli without consequence? The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple explains:



CNN strives for a tricky balance in its news programming. It wants spicy, watchable coverage enlivened by perspectives and opinions—but no partisan biases from its corps of reporters and anchors. Take controversial anchor Don Lemon, who is licensed to express opinions on air on the condition that they’re not “predictably partisan.”

So next time Labott wants to tweet about shameful votes and humanitarianism she should pair it with something “unpredictable”—like telling black men to pull up their pants and stop littering.