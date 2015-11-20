The Golden State Warriors won't win all 82 games this season, but I'm starting to believe that they could.

When I went to bed last night, the Los Angeles Clippers were beating the Warriors 62-47. Yes, Harrison Barnes had just hit a ridiculous shot while falling backwards, but Chris Paul was cooking soup. The Warriors’ two best players, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, were in foul trouble. The Clippers were forcing turnovers and disrupting Golden State’s liquid passing. Midway through the second quarter, Los Angeles was up 23. A lot can happen in a half, but I was content with the fact that I was watching the Warriors’ first loss of the season. I turned off the television.

The Warriors won 124-117. Of course they did. They always do.

Since start of last season, Warriors are 3-3 in games in which they trail by 20 at any point. Rest of the NBA is a combined 13-486 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2015

The Warriors are unflappable, even when they’re getting crushed. As Ethan Sherwood Strauss reported in his recap, they’ve adopted a mantra straight out of A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (or maybe French Montana): “Don’t panic.”