We live doubled lives, online and off, and both form the stuff of nostalgia. Offline, it’s polaroid photos and long gone places; online, it’s shuttered sites and old Facebook statuses. Online, however, we leave public traces that live until we decide to remove them. Like gawping at a car wreck, I’ve watched in terror as other people have done it. To erase everything seems like an act of immense courage, like the digital equivalent of moving to a new city, or taking on a new identity. What does it mean to delete yourself? And who do you become when you do?

The Awl’s John Herrman and writer Haley Mlotek, who both deleted all of their tweets, suggested they went through with it in part to break from the past, but also to acknowledge that the past looks different, even indecipherable, from over here in the present. There is also the promise of putting older selves to bed, obscuring the fumbling and experimentation performed in the service of finding oneself. These are all compelling reasons. Yet I also find myself loath to erase any of my social media profiles—as if deleting even the aimless ephemera of my Twitter or Instagram accounts would mean losing a part of myself. Is a personal archive an anchor or a lifeline?

The internet is a canvas for self-creation. Who we construct there—who we are—is a kind of performance, an object of identity made for public consumption. Yet our avatars speak for us when we are not there to control them. Which means that erasing everything is a way of regaining control of how we’re consumed—it’s a way to start with a fresh canvas.

Before social media, it was only artists and the famous who had to carefully manage their public image. The famous had a body of work, a text of self that was a part of them but wasn’t quite them, an amalgam of physical presence and a scattered collection of images, videos, and words. Now, as writer Rex Sorgatz put it in 2008, we’re all microfamous: we’re our own PR reps and managers, made up of a body and pixels.