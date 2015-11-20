The heated anti-immigrant talk from many European and American politicians in the aftermath of the Paris attacks has led those of us who find that response abhorrent to seek out strategies of our own. Things like, for example, reminding that the attackers were European. But the pro-refugee argument that seems to have stuck is the Holocaust analogy, which goes as follows: On the eve of the Holocaust, Americans held unfavorable opinions about Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany and elsewhere in Europe, which, as the punditry goes, is like Republican rhetoric on immigration.

On a certain level I get it. As a Jew, I can’t see news about the current refugee crisis without thinking about the Jews who were turned away from the United States when fleeing Nazi Germany. Not all Jews, of course, have had this reaction, but I’m hardly alone. It’s not a perfect analogy—are they ever?—but the essential point holds: People fleeing oppression should not be conflated with their oppressors, and are actually uniquely helpless once that sort of rhetoric is underway. But as I watched the analogy go viral (see also Ishaan Tharoor’s recent follow-up) in the mainstream press, I began to feel that famous sense of Jewish unease. The current Syrian refugee crisis—and the largely xenophobic response—is really not about Jews. The analogy puts Jews at the center of the symbolic action, which is really the last place we need to be. Anti-Semitism is, at its core, the belief that everything bad on this planet (and perhaps on others as well) happens because of Jewish misdeeds. It’s not so much about straightforwardly hating Jews as it is about wildly overestimating Jews’ influence. As such, anti-Semitism rests on a broader, if not necessarily Jew-hating, conviction, namely that Jews are simply central.

As is quite clear at this point, ISIS and other likeminded extremist groups already use Jews as a symbol of the West. Or, to put this in more urgent, less abstract terms: A Jewish teacher was stabbed in France a few days ago, reportedly by someone in an Islamic State shirt. Swedish Jews are under threat as well. From the extremist view of things, this is totally about Jews—symbolic Jews, yes, but also the real ones who find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The use of Jews—or, rather, The Jews—to make points that are at most tangentially related to Jews has a long tradition in France, with Jews representing the secular Republic to its friends and foes alike. And as the refugee analogy suggests, Jewish-analogizing is hardly limited to reactionaries, or to xenophobic causes. The progressive left—and by this I mean the Jew-friendly branch of it—analogizes as well. But I always hesitate when I see my favorite thinkers on civil-rights issues not specifically related to Jews (Dan Savage on gay rights, Ta-Nehisi Coates on African American rights) using Jews to make their points, whether in a casual, no-one-would-say-this-about-the-Jews way, or with a more sophisticated historical analogy. And it’s not—let me make this abundantly clear—that Jewish-analogizing is anti-Semitic. It’s not! Often enough, a particular analogy will perfectly well serve some greater—urgent, even—point. The problem is that in the aggregate, this repeated centering of Jews, these repeated rhetorical reminders of Jews, no matter what the subject at hand, have a way of further installing Jews in the position of eternal symbol. And it’s not so great at the symbolic center. Being there means attracting the fury not just of those who straightforwardly hate Jews, but also that of anyone with any opinion on just about any contentious issue. Which is a lot to bear.