The siege of the Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako, Mali, is largely over. Officials have indicated that four men remain holed up in the upper floors of the hotel, but that they have no hostages with them. The al Qaeda affiliate Al Mourabitoun tweeted that it was responsible for the attacks, but it is unclear if the account is genuine—according to The Guardian, the group hasn’t used social media before.
No more hostages are being held in the Malian hotel that was attacked by Islamists this morning, but at least 27 are dead.
Habibou Kouyate / Getty