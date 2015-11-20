In addition to being racist, Ben Carson's "rabid dog" crack undermines Republican "radical Islam" rhetoric.

Against the backdrop of bad Republican arguments for positing war with “radical Islam,” in stumbles Ben Carson to underscore the importance of calibrating our language, not just for empathic reasons, but for strategic ones too. In defending the view that the U.S. should reject Syrian refugees, Carson compared them to dogs that might possibly be infected with rabies.

“If there’s a rabid dog running around in your neighborhood, you’re probably not going to assume something good about that dog,” Carson said at an event in Alabama this week. “And you’re probably going to put your children out of the way. That doesn’t mean that you hate all dogs.”

Conservatives will play like this isn’t outright bigotry and fear mongering. But they can’t play like Carson hasn’t once again revealed stunning cultural and geopolitical obliviousness.