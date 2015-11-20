Screenings of an Eagles of Death Metal documentary are being canceled in the wake of the Paris attacks.

Amsterdam’s International Film Festival announced today that it was canceling screenings of the documentary The Redemption of the Devil, which “follows the band’s charismatic, hard-living frontman [Jesse Hughes] as he hits 40, becomes ordained as a Catholic minister, and ponders a future in politics.” The BBC reports that the documentary was “pulled because the timing felt inappropriate,” in the wake of the attack on the Eagles of Death Metal show at the Bataclan Theater, which left 89 dead.

Yesterday, the Eagles of Death Metal released their first statement since the attacks: “Although bonded in grief with the victims, the fans, the families, the citizens of Paris, and all those affected by terrorism, we are proud to stand together, with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion.” You can watch the trailer for the documentary, which was produced by VICE, below.