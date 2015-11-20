You have to watch this Vine of a teen dancing exquisitely to a country song about a big green tractor.

His name is Tyshawn Johnson, and he dances to everything. This Vine as 19 million loops (sound is necessary). The full YouTube is here.

Sometimes I read a column along the lines of, “Bwah I’m so mad at everything and the internet ruined all the stuff that I like.” And I think, “Huh maybe he has a point.” (It’s usually a he.) And then I see a beautiful Vine like this, in which an extremely talented teen dances to a goofy song about tractor love and isn’t even making fun of it, but just making greater art, and I think, “Oh it will be OK, there will always be more stuff to like in the world.”