Watson, our nation’s favorite game show contestant, has been living off its Jeopardy! earnings on the couch in IBM’s basement for years now. Get a job, Watson!

Watson has gotten in shape recently, slimming down from the size of a bedroom to the size of several pizza boxes, the delivery of which is also a job Watson could get if it just called its friend Brian from high school, who seems to spend most of his time in the 7-11 parking lot by the train tracks.

After checking in with a few stores about seasonal jobs at the local mall, it seemed that having knowledge beyond all human understanding, but only a rudimentary physical presence, would not help Watson in the gift-wrapping department. Instead, IBM has put Watson to work at a job that Santa is no longer up to speed with: choosing holiday gifts for children who can be marketed to. A product strategist at IBM explained to Fast Company: