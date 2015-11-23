“One of the striking features of breastfeeding history is that this longstanding demographic trend has now been almost completely reversed,” Jung writes, as it’s now predominantly wealthy, white, college-educated women who breastfeed, while poorer women, and women of color, rely in greater numbers on formula. What has stayed the same is that one version of parenting is viewed as better. And as the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Surgeon General have all come forward to declare that breastfeeding is not just a matter of preference, but something that concerns the entire country—since the health benefits said to be associated with breastfeeding would ultimately result in fewer health problems for children, and greater productivity for their working parents—Jung writes that formula feeding has become equated “with smoking and unsafe sex as a form of risky behavior that threatens not only individual health but American society at large.”

The scientific guidelines have meant that the contours of the debates around breastfeeding have altered radically. The return to breastfeeding was once championed by both feminists and traditionalists (like La Leche League), who saw it as an empowering challenge to the medical establishment. But increasingly the relentless advocacy of breastfeeding has led some “lactivists” to repudiate the language of “choice,” and even to suggest compulsory global breastfeeding laws (like those that exist in United Arab Emirates). As one doctor, the coauthor of a 2012 breastfeeding statement released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, put it, now that breastfeeding is a public health concern, “why are we just leaving it up to the whim of the family to do whatever they feel like?”

Demanding that women breastfeed exclusively for six months places almost no real burden on anyone besides the mother.

What’s come with such escalated language are a number of stories of breastfeeding coercion that don’t tend to get featured in confessional essays written by and for aspirational urbanites. There are the hospitals in New York City where formula is kept under lock and key, and doled out to mothers who refuse to breastfeed as though it were a restricted narcotic. There’s the “loving support” of breastfeeding exemplified in how the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program gives mothers who breastfeed better quality food, for twice as long, compared to mothers who use formula. (As a matter of policy, WIC prioritizes breastfeeding mothers as the first recipients of its finite funds, even if some formula-using mothers are medically unable to breastfeed.) And there’s the patronizing treatment of black women, who are known to breastfeed at lower rates than white women, and who meet a barrage of dumbed-down educational materials that assume their choice is the result of ignorance, and not because they’ve made an informed decision based on their life circumstances. (One public service campaign took this to such an extreme that it featured a heavily-pregnant black woman riding a mechanical bull in a bar—apparently an equivalent risk to using formula.)

In reality, Jung writes, black women most often choose formula because of a work environment that is incompatible with breastfeeding. Although black women’s supposed failure to breastfeed has remained a consistent talking point, the larger demographic gap in breastfeeding is between working and non-working mothers. And there’s ample reason for that. Despite several national initiatives, supported by President Obama, to ensure that working mothers receive adequate support in balancing breastfeeding and their careers, the reality is that the workplace is still deeply inhospitable to new mothers. Jung tells the stories of women whose colleagues denigrate their professionalism when they take time to pump, or who show physical signs of needing to do so, like leaking milk. Even though new laws require access to adequate breastfeeding rooms at work, many employees reported being offered spaces that are obviously unfit, from bathroom stalls to exposed conference rooms to closets. Some employers are exempt from complying, and others are permitted to make working mothers come in early or stay late to make up for the time they spend pumping. When employees complain, some are pushed into resigning; the laws laying out what mothers are entitled to have so far proven to be unenforceable.

And that’s just at the white-collar level. In a blood-boiling anecdote about a working-class mother who returned to her factory job, Jung describes how that woman was first offered an all-glass communal employee room to breastfeed in (which her male coworkers promptly christened “the Pump Room”), then a shower stall, and then a filthy locker room covered with dead bugs. When the mother complained to her supervisor that her coworkers banged on the door while she was pumping, and covered the door handle in grease and metal shards, her own union rep made a lunchtime announcement that her colleagues should watch out for her, because she was accusing people of sexual harassment. For working mothers, Jung writes, treating breastfeeding as a matter of public health and civic duty has translated into intense societal pressure to do something they’ll end up being punished for as individuals.