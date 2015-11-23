Breaking: New Yorkers are the worst.

The New York City subway system can be seen as a constant test of human decency, in which almost every action is simultaneously an ethical choice that helps determine whether you’re a horrible person. These actions range from the truly evil (leaning on the subway poles) to the merely annoying (wearing a backpack during rush hour, audibly cursing and pacing the platform when your train is late).

The New York Times today focuses on a sin that is nearly universal among commuters: the exasperation that meets the announcement that a subway has been delayed because of a sick passenger. For if you’re not one to add your voice to the swell of barely suppressed groans that fills the carriage, you’re surely shaking your fist on the inside.

But hey, at least you didn’t complain about it on Twitter: