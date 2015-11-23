Pew is out with a new survey of American attitudes on government, and the stats are pretty grim, people.

Only 19 percent of respondents said they trust the government, signaling a near-record high over the last several decades. Only 28 percent of people think the government is handling immigration well, and only 36 percent feel it’s doing a solid job of helping the poor. Roughly 70 percent of the survey pool think politicians are lying bastards, and 64 percent feel like “their side” loses more than it wins, regardless of what their side is.



Once they were done trash-talking the government, though, 54 percent of respondents said they feel like they’re paying about the right amount in taxes, with 40 percent saying they pay more than their fair share and 4 percent acknowledging they pay less than theirs. So, you know, that’s something.

