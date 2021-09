His name is Mauricio Macri. He’s the mayor of Buenos Aires and the president of the popular Boca Juniors soccer club. He ran on a campaign of change (“Cambiemos”) after twelve years of controversial rule by the Peronists, led by Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and her late husband Nestor Kirchner. He has promised to liberalize the economy, which is believed to have one of the highest rates of inflation in the world. And he dances like a chicken.