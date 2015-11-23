Mark Zuckerberg should take Facebook's full paternity leave.

In a Facebook post on November 20, Zuckerberg announced his “very personal decision” to take off two months when his daughter is born. Zuckerberg explained that studies show using paid leave is better for both families and newborns, noting Facebook’s policy allowing four months of “parental leave,” which includes maternity, paternity, and adoption leave.

Though the tech company’s policy is generous, Zuckerberg would do well to actually take full advantage. While Business Insider notes Facebook employees are encouraged to use their leaves, a CEO sets the tone for an entire company.

However, when the vice president of Facebook, Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, took his family leave, it wasn’t all at once. The company allows leave to be used in chunks throughout the year. If he goes this route, Zuckerberg could still make a bold choice among executives.