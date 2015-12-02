On the bigger question of why open the Newport Street Gallery at all, Hirst himself has said: “I’ve always wanted a gallery like Saatchi, the original Boundary Road.” He is here referring to the first incarnation of the Saatchi galleries in North London where Charles Saatchi exhibited (and increased the value of) his own private collection in a disused paint factory. And there’s much to be said for this simple explanation. Hirst, too, has acquired a lot of art, estimated now at well over 3,000 works and valued at more than £100 million, depending on the state of the market. He has also made lots of money. Frank Dunphy, formerly his accountant, claims that he is a dollar billionaire. So Hirst can afford to buy somewhere in central London and exhibit, show off, share, or price-inflate his collection as and when he likes.

Remember, too, that Hirst began his career as a curator. He was the organizing force behind Freeze, the 1988 exhibition that launched the YBAs, many of whom were still students at Goldsmiths College of Art. His own artistic contribution to Freeze was the risible Boxes, a wall-mounted assemblage of brightly colored cardboard blocks. But perhaps his real talent was to use all the other artists’ work to create his first great masterpiece of artistic insurrection: the exhibition itself. Held in a warehouse building in London’s Docklands, the aesthetic of Freeze mirrored the acid house and rave culture of places like the Hacienda nightclub in Manchester. The way in which Hirst stuck it to the British art establishment, which was at that time shy, suspicious, and even contemptuous of conceptual artists, guarantees his place in art history as one of the great agent provocateurs—even if the work itself fades.

Add to this that Saatchi was more than a patron to Hirst; that he was a father figure. Then consider that the name of the father on Hirst’s birth certificate was reportedly left blank and that his mother and stepfather split when he was twelve years old, and you do not have to be steeped in psychoanalysis to see what the acquisition of a gallery might therefore represent to Hirst: the next significant stage on his slow journey to maturity as an older man.

The “why Hoyland?” question is harder to untangle, at least at first. Until Hirst took an interest, Hoyland was a largely forgotten minor artist—the Donovan to Mark Rothko’s Dylan. The exhibition itself, named Power Stations: Paintings 1964-1982, featured Hoyland’s trademark large canvases. They were muscular paintings, proud and richly engaged with color. But there was no great energy there, it seemed to me, no emotional torque, nothing demented or consuming or abiding.

Instead, the answer might well be that Hoyland is also a quasi-father figure to Hirst. The older artist was publicly contemptuous and dismissive of Hirst and the YBAs in the late 1990s. (Hirst, he said, was “becoming an entrepreneur. … Artists should not farm their work out.”) But there was a rapprochement when they met in 2009. There exists a telling photograph of Hirst with his eyes closed and his head leaning on the senior British painter—the accepted baby-faced son, the accepting septuagenarian father—which is richly eloquent not so much of Hirst’s appreciation of Hoyland but of Hirst’s desire to be associated with him and to be photographed thus. In the last two years of Hoyland’s life, Hirst financially supported him by buying many of his paintings. So one way of looking at this first exhibition at the Newport Gallery is as a kind of memento vivere from a son manqué.