All of these tables relate to one another; “screwdriver #123 was purchased by customer #456” is a fact. Where all this gets particularly interesting is wherever, by traversing the relations between tables (this is done, like anything, by commands issued in SQL), you can discover new things: Where in America do people use more Phillips than flat-head screwdrivers? Where do they buy the most screwdrivers? These are the merits of the “relational” database. Predictable, logical, capable of processing thousands of transactions with provable integrity, so that not one penny is lost: SQL is the perfect servant of capitalism. Who could need anything more?

More than a decade ago, after spending many years building web sites powered by relational databases, I became enamored of graph databases. It was in the air. The idea was that we—the citizens of the internet—would work together and create a “Semantic Web,” a giant open “knowledge graph” of statements in the form of subject, predicate, object, a “triple.” If Paul hasFriend Jim, and Jim hasFriend Betsy, well, then, can’t we infer that Paul and Betsy have Jim in common? We can! We can say all sorts of things about Paul, Jim, and Betsy. We can say that Betsy is a professor at a college and then follow that link to a list of all the departments in the college, or say that Jim is a fan of the Beatles and follow that link to A Hard Day’s Night. In addition to publishing web pages with words and headlines, we’d all start publishing our data in this open, connectable format, and everything—everything, dammit—would be one giant connection of links.

This was a different approach to data than the relational model, triples instead of tables, with some different theoretical underpinnings. It necessitated new kinds of storage software and new kinds of databases. Begone, SQL databases! Hello, triple stores. There was even an effort called FOAF (which stands for “friend of a friend” and is pronounced “fofe”) that described the social network between individuals. It was totally decentralized and anyone could join it. All you had to do in order to get connected to this social network was find a web host and publish some FOAF RDF in XML format and then—wait, why are you checking Facebook?

I was ambitious in inverse proportion to my talent as a programmer, using untested technologies, flattering myself that I understood how they worked.

Sigh. I once was in charge of the web site for a magazine (this was 2006), and I made the decision to migrate everything to the graph model. We had hundreds of thousands of pages of content, a whole archive, all connected by subjects. I made myself lord of the taxonomy. Instead of a relational database, I used a graph database—an experimental, alpha version. I revised my entire world into a huge set of hundreds of thousands of logical statements about pages, articles, issues, and subjects. Millions of spinning plates.

I was ambitious in inverse proportion to my talent as a programmer, using untested technologies, flattering myself that I understood how they worked. The resulting site was a joy to contemplate, and worked well enough for the readers (who experienced it as a bunch of web pages, unaware of the toil beneath)—and a bear to maintain. About once a month everything would break and I’d stay awake for a night, carefully feeding files into the graph-database loader that I’d custom-coded, like a stoker feeding coal into a firebox. The upshot was that individual web pages took minutes to generate, so I had to “cache” them for later delivery. Instead of ditching the whole framework and starting again, I created yet more programs to manage the caching process, delivering inefficiency on top of inefficiency. No one could update a blog post unless I edited a file on a server in Texas, so I jammed WordPress, a blogging engine built on top of MySQL, on top of the whole thing and jury-rigged a connection between it and my monstrosity.