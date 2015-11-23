Princeton students are calling out Woodrow Wilson's racism. Good.

While protesters at Mizzou may have taken down a university system president, some students at Princeton are going after an even more imposing foe: our 28th president.

Student activists held a sit-in last week demanding that Princeton remove the name of the alumnus and former professor and university president from all campus buildings, including the prestigious School for Public and International Affairs. That’s a huge ask, as political scientist (and Princeton alum) Corey Robin noted on his site last weekend. “Wilson is Princeton,” he wrote.

Why are the students doing this? Wilson was a big, ol’ racist, that’s why.