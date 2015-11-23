Donald Trump's Bowe Bergdahl-bashing is great advertising for "Serial."

Mania for the megahit podcast reached a fever pitch after the revelation that the show was turning its investigative eye to the case of Army Seargant Bowe Bergdahl for its second season. After disappearing from his post in Afghanistan in 2009, the soldier was held hostage for five years before returning home as part of a prisoner swap.



Now, Trump is giving the show some extra press by bad-mouthing Bergdahl. At a campaign rally in Massachusetts last week, Trump called him “a dirty, rotten traitor,” and casually suggested that the soldier should be shot for desertion.

Bergdahl’s attorneys took the opportunity to file a motion to expedite a hearing to publicly release documents related to their client’s case. They argued that Trump’s comments amount to “character assassination” and will affect the chances of a fair trial. The documents include an unclassified summary report of the Army’s investigation into Bergdahl’s disappearance from his base.