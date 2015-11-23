Donald Trump really is better at negotiating than most politicians.

When Trump first took the polling lead in the primary this past summer, he defanged the Republican establishment operatives eager to attack him by threatening to mount an independent candidacy, if the party didn’t treat him well.

To neutralize this threat, the Republican National Committee (and its handmaidens at Fox News) sought an assurance from him that he would support the GOP nominee no matter who won, and foreclose the third-party option altogether.

But they could only pull this off by isolating Trump—by getting everyone else in the field to make the same pledge, then making him look craven and unsportsmanlike for holding out.