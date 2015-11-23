Jon Snow is alive, which we already knew, and he's bleeding out of his eye or something.

(Spoilers, or whatever.) Earlier today, HBO unveiled a new teaser poster and billboard for season six of Game of Thrones, featuring everyone’s favorite dead character who pretty much everyone agreed was not actually dead (despite assurances that he was dead from pretty much everyone involved, including Kit Harington, who portrays the dead-but-not-dead character, Jon Snow).

It’s hard to glean too much information from the teaser, which is dark—serious television dark. Most of Snow’s face is obscured, although he does have a ton of blood on his face and seems to bleeding from the eye. (In the finale of season five, Snow was repeatedly stabbed by his brothers in the Night’s Watch and also by a little boy, but not in the eye.) Snow appears to be pallid in the ad, which is probably not surprising, given that he was stabbed repeatedly. He does not appear to be a wight. More interestingly, he also doesn’t seem to be wearing the black—the Night’s Watch’s grim uniform—which might suggest that he is leading the Wildlings or the Starks (or both, or neither).

What we do know is that Game of Thrones will be back in April, which is great news—many fans expected the show to be pushed back until at least May to make room for Vinyl, a new show about cocaine and yelling being executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger.