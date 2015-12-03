I listened to boys I no longer wanted to know

debating the hotness of movie stars, but I

wanted nothing more than my hand in a training bra.

Once I told Annabelle, over the phone, that I loved her,

I sprinted downstairs to play Billy Joel on our spinet,

which I did, beaming or grinning, until dinnertime.

I had another life, in which I wore plate armor,

and another other life, which I preferred,

where I wore a form-fitting tunic and Mary Janes

whose contours I drew on graph paper, over and over.

In that life my chief power was reading minds;

though useful in battle, my power was tragic

on schooldays, because I had no way to turn it off.

My name was Psyche. She was melancholy,

with oversized eyelashes. She, in turn, wished she could fly.

I told myself that I would tell myself years later

that this was how I saw myself, back then.

I felt that I had become “unstuck in time,”

like baffled, wise Billy Pilgrim in Slaughterhouse-Five.

When I heard a trio of seniors who wore

black jeans and Doctor Martens and janitor’s-key-ring chains

say they wanted a keyboard player, I put down my spoon

and ran across the lunchroom to tell them that I

could play the piano, and would get a keyboard soon.