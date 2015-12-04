She said, I have a dirty little secret to share

with you, and it will explain

everything. And then

she blew it into the beak

of a very tiny bird

in an enormous cage. The

bird, of course, slipped

through the bars and flew away—

What they took with them when they died.

What they almost said, but wouldn’t say.

Now, one or two on almost every branch

nearly every sunny day. And

also on the phone lines, even in the rain.

And some nights I feel miniature feet

tread up and down my spine, and then

sink in

between my shoulder blades, as if

its dirty little wings were also mine.