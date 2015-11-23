Has Donald Trump transcended our capacity to comprehend him?

Has Donald Trump transcended our ability to take nuclear war seriously? Has Donald Trump transcended remembering events that actually happened, ascending to a plane where other people remember his fantasies as reality? Has Donald Trump transcended Twitter or has he fully integrated his mind with the microblogging platform, leaking his superstitions and nightmares into the cyber-ether?



Has Donald Trump transcended the truth only to dwell in a realm of pure, unadulterated bullshit?



Has CNN transcended the news?

