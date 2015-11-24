On Monday, New York’s Court of Appeals issued that six-word ruling, ending efforts to open records to the public after a grand jury declined to indict Officer Daniel Pantaleo and other officers involved in Garner’s death. In July of last year, Pantaleo wrestled Garner to the ground and put him in a chokehold after suspecting him of selling loose cigarettes. Garner’s death was ruled a homicide—a medical examiner found that the chokehold killed him—and Garner repeatedly told Pantaleo, “I can’t breathe,” but there have been few meaningful consequences for Pantaleo or the NYPD. “No one has been held accountable for the death of Eric Garner, and New Yorkers still don’t know why,” Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told New York. A federal investigation into Garner’s death is ongoing.