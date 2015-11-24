Did you take that "most used words" quiz on Facebook? Probably not a great idea!

The British tech consumer firm Comparitech notes that the popular quiz, which has been shared some 16 million times, is a “privacy nightmare.” Here is the list of stuff quiz takers have divulged to the quiz’s maker, Vonvon.me, according to Comparitech:

Name, profile picture, age, sex, birthday, and other public info

Entire friend list

Everything you’ve ever posted on your timeline

All of your photos and photos you’re tagged in

Education history

Hometown and current city

Everything you’ve ever liked

IP address

Info about the device you’re using including browser and language

As Engadget explains, agreeing to the quiz’s privacy policy, which most users do without reading the fine print, “is equivalent to allowing the company to sell or share your details.”