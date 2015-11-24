You are using an outdated browser.
Here's a list of stuff Marco Rubio likes because he's a fun-loving friendly guy just like you.

Rubio likes Thanksgiving, and he likes Thanksgiving football, as he told Fox News in a clip posted by his campaign on YouTube today. Rubio likes to say what he likes. He likes Twitter, Jesus, and Tupac. Rubio likes movies. “Like all guys” he likes The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, but not The Godfather: Part III. Rubio likes Pulp Fiction and Wedding CrashersHe likes Star Wars but he’s not good at liking Star Wars. (“In Empire Strikes Back when [the Death Star] blew up cause that guy got that rocket to go into that hole,” he said, “Remember that?” No, because it didn’t happen.)

Rubio likes the Miami Dolphins professional football team. The Florida Gators, too, but also Jacory Harris, even though Harris played for a different team. He really likes the NFL draft

Hey, did you know Marco Rubio likes rap? Yup, he does. He likes Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, the Wu-Tang ClanWest Coast rap(There’s only one Tupac.”) Afrika Bambaataa (Fav song? “All the normal ones”). Rubio likes the songs “Straight Outta Compton” by NWA, “Killuminati” by Tupac, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. He likes that T-Pain Super Bowl ad

But Rubio also likes EDMDavid GuettaAxwell Ʌ IngrossoSwedish House MafiaAnd Bruno Mars lyricsDave ChappelleJon Stewart. The X FactorManny Pacquiao. LeBron JamesRonald Reagan and Abraham LincolnChristmas carolers. Saltwater fishingSouthwest AirlinesDo you like things? Marco Rubio likes things just like you.

Elspeth Reeve


