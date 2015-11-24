Here's a list of stuff Marco Rubio likes because he's a fun-loving friendly guy just like you.

Rubio likes Thanksgiving, and he likes Thanksgiving football, as he told Fox News in a clip posted by his campaign on YouTube today. Rubio likes to say what he likes. He likes Twitter, Jesus, and Tupac. Rubio likes movies. “Like all guys” he likes The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, but not The Godfather: Part III. Rubio likes Pulp Fiction and Wedding Crashers. He likes Star Wars but he’s not good at liking Star Wars. (“In Empire Strikes Back when [the Death Star] blew up cause that guy got that rocket to go into that hole,” he said, “Remember that?” No, because it didn’t happen.)

Rubio likes the Miami Dolphins professional football team. The Florida Gators, too, but also Jacory Harris, even though Harris played for a different team. He really likes the NFL draft.

Hey, did you know Marco Rubio likes rap? Yup, he does. He likes Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, the Wu-Tang Clan. West Coast rap. (“There’s only one Tupac.”) Afrika Bambaataa (Fav song? “All the normal ones”). Rubio likes the songs “Straight Outta Compton” by NWA, “Killuminati” by Tupac, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. He likes that T-Pain Super Bowl ad.