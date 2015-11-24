Richard Dawkins is giving atheism a bad name.

As one of the leading advocates of the New Atheism, Dawkins has been instrumental in trying to rebrand religious skepticism. Among other initiatives, Dawkins has promoted the idea that atheists call themselves “brights.” But Dawkins isn’t always terribly bright himself. On Twitter, he’s notorious for his daffy, tone-deaf comments on gender and race politics.

Consider his take on the Ahmed Mohamed incident. You’ll remember that the 14-year-old Mohamed was arrested in his school when a teacher suspected that a clock that Mohamed had disassembled and rebuilt was a bomb. The incident is widely seen as an example of Islamophobia.

But to Dawkins, Mohamed is a fraud who should be called “Hoax Boy.”