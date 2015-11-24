You are using an outdated browser.
Messi's back.

Giphy/YouTube

Days after humiliating Real Madrid in El Clásico, Barcelona routed Roma 6-1 in a Champions League match Tuesday evening. Lionel Messi, who came on Saturday as a substitute after missing two months with a damaged knee ligament, scored twice. So did Luis Suarez, who finished off the lethal buildup sequence that led to Messi’s first goal (.gifed above) with a chipped assist every bit as sublime as the chipped finish that followed. 

Suarez and the strangely boring-haired Neymar had combined for the previous 17 Barcelona goals, leading into Saturday’s Clásico. Now the godhead of the triumverate has returned, and the rest of the world should be scared. 

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Steven Cohen

Steven Cohen is a former reporter-researcher at the New Republic. He is currently a master’s student at NYU’s Institute of Journalism and Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies.

