Along with reducing the cost of health care, all-payer reduces insurers’ administrative costs, because instead of each company needing negotiators and billing clerks for each hospital chain, the prices are all deliberately laid out. It would eliminate the incentive for consolidation, and it actually might get insurers to compete for customers on things other than cost, like quality of service or perks to promote wellness. And because of the medical loss ratio, consumers would see their premium dollars stretch further for better coverage.

This vision of government-enabled price-fixing, while active in places like Germany and Switzerland, may sound fanciful for the United States. But many states have used all-payer systems at one time or another. Though successful at controlling costs, the programs withered during the Reagan era, which venerated market competition and dismissed interventions like rate-setting as failures that stifled innovation. Regardless of the truth, that label stuck.

Today we’re down to a limited version in West Virginia, and a more comprehensive system in Maryland, which includes Medicare rates. An independent state agency has set health care prices in Maryland since 1976.

During O’Malley’s tenure, Maryland instituted a complementary reform to all-payer. State hospitals had reacted to price controls over time by increasing the admission rate, maximizing profits through volume. So in 2014, Maryland revamped the system by setting a global budget for hospitals, delivering a fixed amount of money every year, adjusted for local demographics. This five-year demonstration project is in its experimental stages, but every hospital in the state signed up for the voluntary program within six months, and it has already saved more than $100 million for Medicare in the first year, with hospital readmission rates below the national average, according to data recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The combination of all-payer and global budgeting reduces the incentive for constant hospital readmissions to maximize profits, and it allows hospitals to focus on prevention and prudent use of treatment to meet their defined budgets. This lets a successful hospital co-exist with a healthier community.

O’Malley’s health care plan, released yesterday, would encourage states to adopt global budgeting. But that tantalizing moment in the Democratic debate prevented O’Malley from bringing these ideas to the national stage. Instead of wrestling with the virtues of all-payer, we have only whistling-past-the-graveyard pronouncements that everything is fine with Obamacare, or demands to nationalize a major sector of the economy. Hillary Clinton’s plans to enhance Obamacare, mostly with tax credits for families with high health-care costs, have become bogged down in a philosophical argument with Bernie Sanders, with the Clinton camp vowing never to raise taxes on people making less than $250,000. Not only does such a pledge limit the promise of progressive politics, it unnecessarily shifts the health care debate into a tax debate.

All-payer offers a way out of this box. It also includes the one feature that appears necessary for passing legislation in the 21st century: industry support. Insurance companies like the certainty of all-payer and the increased bargaining power. And Maryland hospitals quickly signed up for the global budgeting project, perhaps for similar reasons as the insurers: the prospect of reducing administrative overhead, and focusing their work on innovation.

Single-payer remains part of the discussion on the left; in Colorado, it will be on the ballot next year. But all-payer achieves many of the goals of a single-payer system, and should get into this conversation as well. If it weren’t for John Dickerson and the tyranny of the CBS sponsors, it would have a couple of weeks ago.