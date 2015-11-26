At some point in the recent past, Black Friday invaded Thanksgiving. While it’s unclear exactly when this trend began, it gained enough momentum by 2007 to warrant a story from The New York Times. “Thanksgiving has long been a day reserved for feasting on turkey and televised football,” the Times noted. But not anymore.

Major chains like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, Toys R Us, and Best Buy will all open their doors early on Thursday.

But Black Thursday has also sparked a counter-trend. A Facebook group of consumers pledging not to shop on Thanksgiving Day popped up in 2013. And corporate brands caught on to an opportunity: They would close their doors on Thanksgiving, and even advertise the fact.

DSW has a banner on its website advertising it will be closed, and released the accompanying statement, “Family time is extremely important to us, and we want our associates to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.” REI has taken things further, by proclaiming its stores will be closed on Black Friday itself. REI turned the announcement into its own campaign, using the hashtag #optoutside to promote its case against shopping (on Black Friday). Many of the stores’ statements resemble Staples’s reasoning for closing: “We want our customers and associates to enjoy Thanksgiving their own way.” In return, the stores have gotten free press from outlets noting the rarity of a store remaining closed on a national holiday.