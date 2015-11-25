Jessica Jones has a problem with doors. Interviewing a missing person’s roommate, she barges in without knocking; confronting an estranged friend, she appears not in the lobby but on the apartment’s terrace, like Superman courting Lois Lane. When we first meet Jessica, played by Krysten Ritter, in the opening moments of Jessica Jones, she’s tossing a belligerent client through the glass panel in her home office’s front door, destroying the only real barrier between herself and the big, bad world. What once read “Alias Investigations” on the door is replaced with a scrap of cardboard stamped with the words “Fragile—Handle with Care.” The words provide as good an introduction as any to the show, a Netflix original whose thirteen-episode first season became available last week. Jessica Jones deserves to be handled with care, and as her story progresses, she slowly opens herself up to people who will be able to do just that. But Jessica isn’t fragile in any sense of the word, and Jessica Jones might be such a riveting and ultimately satisfying show because it is willing to explore the strengths that arise from the difficulty and damage in all its characters’ lives, and not just in its title detective.



Jessica Jones belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among other things, its characters live in a New York City whose residents are still trying to find their equilibrium after watching the Avengers duke it out with extraterrestrial overlords—though the show keeps this detail under wraps until after the first episode, and keeps this information at the story’s peripheries. Within the first few minutes, however, Jessica does cross paths with Luke Cage, the main character of another Netflix original set to premiere next year. (Danny Rand, also known as Iron Fist, will soon greet viewers in another Netflix series, though the role remains uncast.) Meanwhile, Jessica has already hung out her shingle in Hell’s Kitchen, the same neighbourhood where Matt Murdock, the blind hero of Netflix’ Daredevil, works his day job as a lawyer. (Murdock stays out of the picture this season, at least.) Where counsel is concerned, however, Jessica’s tastes are distinctly more corporate.

It’s clear from the beginning that Jessica’s story doesn’t function as an excuse for writers to throw together as many characters as they can, or to please fans by jamming in endless, winking references to other storylines. “We’re not the world of the comics where you look up in the sky and Thor flies by all the time,” executive producer Joseph Loeb has said. And if Thor were to fly by, it’s hard to imagine that Jessica would pay much attention. She has enough on her plate already.

Anyone who comes to Jessica Jones simply because they’re eager to see the over-the-top exploits of a caped crusader will be very disappointed.

Ultimately, Netflix’ line-up of Marvel shows will lead toward a large-scale crossover, with The Defenders—whose release date remains unknown—showing Jessica, Matt, Luke, and Danny teaming up to fight together. Yet viewers can be forgiven for not knowing all this right off the bat, and maybe it’s best if they don’t. If it were handled with any less care, Jessica Jones would probably feel like an obligatory entry in a more important ensemble saga—a story and a character that producers simply needed to check off the list in order to get to the really good stuff. Instead, Jessica Jones is a riveting drama in its own right. More to the point, Jessica herself is not just a member of anyone’s ensemble, or the lone girl lucky enough to get to play with the boys. From the beginning, she’s a character in her own right, and much of the show’s success comes from the fact that it takes the time and effort to explore her complexities.