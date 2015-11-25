Donald Trump just destroyed some poor guy named Karl.

Trump hates Karl Rove. Trump has called the architect of George W. Bush’s succesful presidential campaigns a “totally incompetent jerk,” a “biased dope,” and a “clown.” So when Rove appeared on Morning Joe this morning to predict that Trump could not win a general election, Trump, sensitive to even the smallest slights, struck back on Twitter. Against a totally different Karl.

Karl Jacob, the proprietor of the handle @Karl, is an “entrepreneur father kiteboarder car guy,” according to his Twitter profile. He was also the subject of four Trump tweets, which means his inbox at this point is a godforsaken wasteland of white grievance, his account a magnet for attacks from the grossest corners of the internet. Sorry, Karl.