This is what unrestrained conservative joy looks like.

At today’s Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour Party’s John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor of the Exchequer, decided it was a good idea to quote from Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book, which naturally dispelled the notion, perpetuated by Conservatives and segments of the British press, that Labour has been taken over by a bunch of commie pinkos who would go back in time to assassinate Margaret Thatcher if they could. “Let’s quote from Mao,” McDonnell literally said. Conservatives did not bother to contain their glee, as you can see for yourself.

The Tory front bench love McDonnell reading from Mao's little red book. Osborne: "It's his personal signed copy!" pic.twitter.com/tPOKhZhXes — Richard James (@richjamesuk) November 25, 2015