"You're gay!" "No, you're gay!" A play in one act brought to you by the GOP primary.

Donald Trump’s first sustained attack on a rival (Jeb!) was to turn subtext into text and challenge his manhood outright. Trump’s fans call Trump’s conservative critics “cuckservatives,” because they’re not very bright and couldn’t figure out a better insult than to blend cuckold and conservative into a clumsy portmanteau.

After months and months of pondering, National Review provocateur Kevin Williamson has finally arrived at the perfect rejoinder.

What is truly remarkable about the Donald J. Trump presidential phenomenon is the aesthetics of it, which are gay in a way that not even Trump’s own gilt-rococo/Louis XIV taste in interior decorating can quite match.

The politics of “I know you are but what am I!” brought to you appropriately by the Pee Wee Herman of conservative intellectuals.