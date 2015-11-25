After wondering if ISIS is "joyous," Joyce Carol Oates muses on North Korea.

We do wonder why, how, anyone would choose to live w/out interludes of communal, social happiness as in totalitarian states like North Korea — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 25, 2015

It’s of course worth pointing out that almost no one chooses to live in North Korea, a country that is notoriously difficult either to enter or to defect from. And that books such as John Everard’s Only Beautiful Please describe in detail the regular “interludes of communal, social happiness” enforced by the Pyongyang government.

But the parallels between the two places, Oates seems to assume, are clear enough that she doesn’t need to use the term “ISIS” any more. She now refers to “our current mortal enemy” and simply “****”:

Will not mention name of (our current mortal enemy) but life so reduced to fear, anxiety, dread of punishment seems scarcely livable. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 25, 2015