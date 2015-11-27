You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
, /

"Obama will probably go down in history as one of the greatest presidents we’ve had. I just don't think that the issue of race will earn him those kudos."

That’s professor Michael Eric Dyson’s opinion on the first black president of the United States. Dyson, a New Republic contributing editor, wrote “Yes She Can,” the cover story of our January/February issue. It’s an in-depth profile of Hillary Clinton and how she’s addressing race in America.

We sat down with Dyson to discuss some of the big issues discussed in the article. He talked with us about how Clinton can address race and gender, what President Obama has (and has not) done for black Americans, and which Republican presidential candidate would be the least bad option for the United States.

“Yes She Can” will appear online on Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak

Mikaela Lefrak is a former associate editor and podcast producer at the New Republic.

Adam Peck


Read More:
Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Michael Eric Dyson, The New Republic, Election 2016, Democratic Primary 2016, Race, Gender