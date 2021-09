There is perhaps no joke more maligned than the Dad joke, but in truth Dads are hilarious people, as I tell my family all the time. And now we have further proof from the leader of the free world, who cracked his daughters up at the annual turkey pardon at the White House.

According to Mashable, the joke was: “This is my seventh year pardoning a turkey. Time flies—even though turkeys don’t.” Pretty funny, Mr. President.