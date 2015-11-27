J.K. Rowling is sick and tired of you hating on Snape, so stop it.

On Friday morning, the Harry Potter author (who probably has something better to do but whatever, if we haven’t moved on, why should she?) took to Twitter to answer a question many Potter fans have had since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows dropped eight years ago: Why did Harry name his son after Severus Snape, who was a total jerk who gave him lots of detention?

The answer, spelled out over a series of tweets, was empathy and the desire to move on with life after Voldemort, two things some Potter fans have struggled with.

Snape died for Harry out of love for Lily. Harry paid him tribute in forgiveness and gratitude. https://t.co/MPXBgUApa3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015

Snape is all grey. You can't make him a saint: he was vindictive & bullying. You can't make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015

“In honouring Snape, Harry hoped in his heart that he too would be forgiven,” Rowling tweeted later. “The deaths at the Battle of Hogwarts would haunt Harry forever.” But Rowling’s explanation wasn’t enough for some fans—apparently her timeline “exploded with love & fury.” 10 hours later, the fires were still raging.