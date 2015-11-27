Reports: Police are responding to an active shooter at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood.

According to the Denver Post, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about the situation about 11:45 a.m. local time. Stephen Hobbs of the Colorado Springs Gazette reports that “at least three police officers have been hurt” along with “multiple civilians.”



At this point, very little is known about the shooting itself, which is still ongoing. According to the New York Times, “a local television station reported that the gunman was firing at passing cars from the parking lot,” while the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police tweeted earlier that the gunmen had barricaded himself inside the Planned Parenthood building. We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

Update: The situation in Colorado Springs is still very volatile, according to the local police department, which tweeted that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The Times reports that eight people, including four police officers, have been injured, and that the suspect is a “white man in a trench coat with an assault rifle.” The suspect is within the Planned Parenthood building, which is where the incident began, the police have confirmed.