You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Police identify Robert Lewis Dear as the suspected Colorado Springs shooter.

Dear, 57, is alleged to have stormed a Planned Parenthood facility on Friday before engaging in an hours-long standoff with police, ultimately killing two civilians and one police officer and injuring nine others. The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted out the following photo of Dear:

Planned Parenthood in recent months has been the subject of conservative criticism following the release of undercover videos showing organization officials discussing the use of fetal body parts for scientific research.

Ryu Spaeth

Ryu Spaeth is an editor at New York magazine.

Read More:
Politics, Planned Parenthood, Mass Shootings