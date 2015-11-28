Police identify Robert Lewis Dear as the suspected Colorado Springs shooter.

Dear, 57, is alleged to have stormed a Planned Parenthood facility on Friday before engaging in an hours-long standoff with police, ultimately killing two civilians and one police officer and injuring nine others. The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted out the following photo of Dear:

Suspect confirmed as Robert L. Dear date of birth of 4/16/1958 pic.twitter.com/4v2GtIsUgT — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) November 28, 2015

Planned Parenthood in recent months has been the subject of conservative criticism following the release of undercover videos showing organization officials discussing the use of fetal body parts for scientific research.