Hours after airballing a poem announcing his retirement, Kobe Bryant airballed a potential game-tying shot.

Kobe has not been very good since he tore his Achilles in April of 2013. He has been particularly bad this season, playing for a particularly bad Lakers team that’s being coached by a man who might be afraid of him.

Kobe has clearly been on a farewell tour all season, so it came as no surprise when he announced last night it would be his last in the NBA. What was surprising was how Kobe announced: with a poem on Derek Jeter’s “Medium for Jocks” platform The Players Tribune. Here’s a relevant stanza:

You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream And I’ll always love you for it. But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding My mind can handle the grind But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.

It’s not a great poem! But it is sweet—something that’s rarely said of Bryant, whose approach to the game could be described as sociopathic.