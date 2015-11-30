If you’re a woman with any sort of prominence in any kind of chic profession, it’s only a matter of time until you’ll be asked to open up about your beauty routine. Which means it’s probably a good idea to have something along those lines, and no, makeup isn’t enough: A routine is something that involves, say, a cleanser, a toner, various masks, a season-specific array of creams, a gel, an ointment, and a pen. And e-commerce-friendly links at hand for each.

The shares-her-routine genre as we now know it was pioneered by Into The Gloss, with its “The Top Shelf” series, which features the very glamorous, along with a user-generated-content version of the same. But it’s now a lifestyle staple, found everywhere from Teen Vogue (“Lucy Hale Shares Her Entire Beauty Routine”) to Marie Claire (“How Caitlyn Jenner Switched Up Her Skincare Regimen Post-Transition”) to New York magazine (“Inside a Beauty Editor’s Insane Skin-Care Routine”) to the New York Times (“Emma Roberts Shares Her Beauty Routine”). The formula is about the same across the board: A woman we’ve heard of—or who seems kind of with-it—opens up about… having skin, I suppose. Rarely is more revealed.

But it’s compelling nonetheless. Someone, somewhere, thought it would be a good idea to present a 22-slide slideshow on “Martha’s Skin Regimen.” (Martha, as in Stewart.) From Slide 3: “Martha gets up at 5 a.m. to put on a facial mask for 30 minutes […]” The thing takes us minute by minute through her morning and night rituals, in such excruciating detail—from Slide 6: “Then she jumps into a hot shower for seven minutes. The steam removes the mask.”—that one is half-awaiting the moment when toilet paper will make an appearance. (And why shouldn’t it?)

Why, then, has the shares-her-routine genre caught on? Presumably, a cynic might say, because it sells skin-goop. One can infer by the proliferation of these stories that, as a business model, it works. Each of these posts or articles includes links to places where one might spend an exorbitant amount on a few ounces of product. And Into The Gloss is now overtly selling something—namely its own brand of skincare products—with an array of euphemisms, including one that promises to function as “a juice cleanse for your face”—which is, I think, meta-snake-oil.