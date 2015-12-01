When a web service shuts down, there is a predictable pattern that follows: a surge of social media outrage, a wave of lament from its core users, and, finally, a crop of post mortems analyzing what went wrong. When the beloved music service Rdio recently announced its impending closure and bankruptcy, there was the usual stream of reactions. The final act in the pattern concerns the future: Well, now what are we going to use?

That this sequence of events is familiar makes it no less sincere. As Robinson Meyer wrote in The Atlantic, Rdio as a music streaming service had endearing qualities: an emphasis on design; prioritizing albums over playlists and stations; and a clear focus on music’s social nature—you could see what was popular among your friends and be guided by their taste.

More than anything, Rdio made sense for people who grew up with CDs or iTunes. There was your music, organized alphabetically, album after album, with a little sidebar of your friends; it was comforting, part record collection, part listening party. Switching to Spotify was discombobulating for me: Gone were the neat lists of albums, instead replaced with music organized by moods or era or region—categories that felt alien to me.

Platforms rise and die with regularity. Why should this one be any different just because it was beloved by music nerds and the kinds of people who have strong opinions about software design? I can’t answer that question. What’s more important, though, is how Rdio shaped its users’ relationship to music. Its data structure—carefully curated albums over computer-generated playlists—privileged a particular way of thinking about art and information. It begs the question: What exactly do we hand over when we use digital platforms to organize our relationship to the world?

