New Order bassist Peter Hook is suing three of his former bandmates for "pillaging" his royalties.

It’s a blue Monday for New Order fans. Earlier today, the BBC reported that Hook, the former bassist for New Order and Joy Division, is suing a bizarre triangle of his former band members—fellow founding member Bernard Sumner and Stephen and Gillian Morris—for not involving him in a company they formed in 2011, costing him at least £2.3 million. Hook’s lawyer provided the perfect diss at a hearing, saying that the actions of Sumner and the Morrises were a broken promise, “clandestine, premeditated and deliberate. ... It was as though George Harrison and Ringo Starr had got together at George’s house one Friday night and had acted together to divest Paul McCartney of his shareholding in the Beatles, and didn’t tell Yoko about it either.” David Casement, the attorney representing the three defendants, responded by arguing that Hook had been treated with true faith—that Hook’s lawsuit was a “misconceived” effort to “rejoin the band.” Did the age of no consent begin in 2011? Is “Thieves Like Us” autobiographical? Stay tuned.