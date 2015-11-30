A Munich metaphor too hot for Bill Kristol?

Riffing on the theme that the Donald Trump enablers in the Republican primary are fasco-curious, Peter Beinart makes an interesting observation:

There’s an irony here. When it comes to Vladimir Putin, ISIS, and Iran, the GOP candidates love denouncing “appeasement.” Yet when it comes to Trump, appeasement is their core strategy. They’re desperate to stop him. But they won’t call him a demagogue or a bigot or worse than Hillary Clinton, because that entails political risk. So they dissemble and evade and thus remind voters why they hate professional politicians. Which makes Trump stronger still.

Beinart has caught Republicans appeasing a fascist just like their favorite chump Neville Chamberlain. Verily, I expect Bill Kristol will be on the case tout de suite.