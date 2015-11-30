Hillary Clinton's holiday gift guide, like her campaign, has something for everybody.

Clinton staffers have assembled a helpful guide to ensure not a single person in your immediate vicinity will be allowed to forget the ongoing misery of our presidential campaign season during the holidays. This guide has it all: a “Yaaas, Hillary!” t-shirt for the grandma who keeps up with Tumblr memes from 2013; a neckerchief for “dog parents,” who I assume must also be dogs; a sweater on the normcore spectrum for your son or daughter who acts all cool but secretly loves voting for Democrats; and a bunch of glassware for the stress drinkers in your life who are just trying to forget this election for a little while.